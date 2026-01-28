Omokri Responds To Sowore’s Court Claims, Reaffirms Support For Tinubu

Ambassador-designate, Reno Omokri, has issued a detailed public statement responding to claims allegedly made against him by activist Omoyele Sowore and his lawyer, Abubakar Marshal, during a court session on Tuesday, January 27, 2026.

In the statement titled “Concerning the Statements Made Against Me by Mr Omoyele Sowore, Through His Lawyer in Court,” Omokri admitted that he had previously made uncomplimentary remarks about President Bola Ahmed Tinubu during the 2022–2023 election period, which he said were based on information he believed to be true at the time.

However, Omokri stated that he later discovered the claims were false and subsequently withdrew the statements publicly through written statements, videos, and multiple media appearances.

He recalled that on May 29, 2023, the day President Tinubu was sworn in, he released a statement recognising him as the President of Nigeria and urged Nigerians to move forward in unity.

READ ALSO:

He said he reaffirmed this position on October 26, 2023, following the Supreme Court judgment which dismissed all petitions challenging Tinubu’s election.

According to Omokri, the apex court ruled that there were no criminal charges or convictions against the President, clarifying issues that had been misrepresented in the past.

He said he accepted and applauded the judgment, describing it as conclusive.

Omokri further stated that he reiterated his acceptance of the ruling during a TVC interview on October 28, 2023, and later on News Central Television on March 27, 2025, where he said the President had been “exonerated,” a term he noted was used deliberately based on its legal meaning.

He added that during a live appearance on Channels Television’s Politics Today on June 11, 2025, he openly admitted to being wrong about the allegations he previously made, apologised publicly, and stated that the information he relied upon, which he attributed largely to SaharaReporters and Mr Sowore was false.

Omokri also disclosed that he sought a private meeting with Tinubu on October 1, 2024, during which he apologised personally, stating that his earlier remarks were made in good faith but were based on misinformation.

Addressing the legal arguments raised in court, Omokri said it was ultra vires and contrary to the rule against hearsay for Sowore to rely on statements he made years earlier, which had since been publicly withdrawn, as a defence for comments allegedly made in August 2025.

Citing Phipson on Evidence and the Privy Council decision in Teper v. R, Omokri argued that previous statements cannot be tendered as proof of truth once they have been retracted.

He again reaffirmed that President Bola Tinubu is not, has never been, and will never be a drug lord, describing the President as a man of good character, high moral standing, and the temperament required to lead Nigeria’s diverse population.

Omokri stated that he made the declaration voluntarily and expressed readiness to testify under oath, backed by documentary and timestamped evidence.