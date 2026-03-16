Omokri Replies Dele Momodu’s On Atiku-Obi Joint Ticket

Nigerian Ambassador-designate to Mexico, Reno Omokri, has said that the former Nigerian Vice President, Atiku Abubakar, could risk losing political support in his home state of Adamawa if he chooses 2023 Labour Party (LP) presidential candidate, Peter Obi, as his running mate in the 2027 presidential election.

Omokri made this declaration in response to the comments made by a chieftain of the African Democratic Congress (ADC) and 2023 Presidential hopeful of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Dele Momodu.

New Telegraph had earlier reported that Momodu, during an interview on Sunday Politics on Channels Television, said a joint Atiku–Obi ticket could defeat President Bola Tinubu in the forthcoming 2027 presidential election.

However, Omokri argued that choosing Obi as a running mate could alienate voters in the Northern part of the country, where he said religion and historical experiences often influence political decisions.

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He further claimed that some residents of Adamawa still harbour resentment over Obi’s reaction to the 2021 killing of Ahmed Gulak in Owerri.

According to Omokri, the situation was compounded by Obi’s response to the May 2022 killing of a pregnant woman, Harira Jubril, and her children in Anambra State.

Omokri also criticised Momodu for promoting the possibility of an Atiku–Obi alliance, arguing that political leaders should be mindful of regional sensitivities in a diverse country like Nigeria.

He further argued that symbolic political gestures, such as visits to mosques or donations to communities, would not necessarily erase past grievances among some Northern voters.

According to the former presidential aide, political decisions in the region are often influenced by religious considerations, which he argued could affect voter perceptions

“With all due respect, if Waziri Atiku Abubakar makes the mistake of running with Peter Obi in 2027, he may lose even Adamawa because of the political liability that Peter Obi has become in the North.

“Waziri Atiku Abubakar is formidable, and I would never criticise him based on the immense respect I have for him. But to suggest that an Atiku–Obi ticket would defeat President Bola Tinubu shows a misunderstanding of Northern political realities,” Omokri said.