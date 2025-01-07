Share

Renowned political commentator, Reno Omokri has publicly criticized Peter Obi, the 2023 presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP), for allegedly remaining silent in the face of threats and harassment by his supporters, known as “Obidients.”

In a strongly-worded statement shared on his social media page on Tuesday, Omokri expressed shock at Obi’s recent comments about receiving death threats.

He accused Obi of hypocrisy, claiming that when Obidient supporters allegedly threatened his one-year-old daughter, Obi failed to intervene or condemn their actions.

Omokri also alleged that Obidient supporters leaked his personal details, including his jogging route in England and his U.S. address.

Omokri extended his criticism to highlight incidents involving other prominent Nigerians, including Professor Wole Soyinka, Pastor Enoch Adeboye, Pastor Poju Oyemade, and Sam Omatseye.

According to him, these individuals have been maligned and harassed by the same Obidient supporters.

He also recalled threats directed at Femi Kuti and plans to burn down Fela’s shrine due to Kuti’s refusal to support Obi during the election.

Omokri questioned Obi’s condemnation of an “authoritarian and repressive regime,” referencing comments by Obi’s running mate, Yusuf Datti Baba-Ahmed, about the potential end of democracy if President Bola Tinubu were sworn in.

Omokri further remarked by accusing Obi of enabling authoritarian behaviour among his supporters.

“If you are looking for authoritarianism, Peter, buy a mirror and look at it.”

This exchange comes amid ongoing political tensions following the 2023 elections and Obi’s recent remarks about his safety and Nigeria’s political climate.

