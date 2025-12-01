Omokri Lauds Tinubu’s ‘Christlike Leadership’ Despite Past Hostility

Former Presidential aide, Reno Omokri who was newly nominated for ambassadorial position by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, has expressed gratitude to the President for what he described as “visionary and exemplary leadership,” while reaffirming his commitment to serve Nigeria with dedication.

In a statement on Monday, Omokri said he was thankful to God for the nomination and deeply appreciative of President Tinubu for offering him the opportunity to contribute to national development.

According to him, President Tinubu embodies forgiveness, patriotism, and Christlike qualities that inspire unity and national progress.

“He is the right man, at the right time, for the right job, and deserves the right hand of fellowship from all Nigerians,” Omokri said, praying for peace, prosperity and continued progress in the country under the President’s leadership.

Omokri further thanked National Security Adviser, Malam Nuhu Ribadu, describing him as a man of exceptional goodness and integrity.

He reserved special appreciation for his wife, Hana, whom he praised as a strong support system during challenging moments when “enemies of the President made me their foe because of my unalloyed support for him.”