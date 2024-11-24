Omokri Knocks Davido Over Comment On Nigeria’s Economy

Share

Former Presidential aide and political analyst, Reno Omokri has reacted to Davido’s recent comment on Nigeria’s economy.

Sunday Telegraph had earlier reported that during a recent podcast, Davido advised those who are living in America not to return to Africa, particularly Nigeria following Donald Trump’s victory as the 47th President-elect.

Davido while speaking on the show noted that there’s not much back home, since the economic situation in the country isn’t all that great.

Reacting to Davido’s advice, Reno Omokri took to his Instagram page to disagree with Davido noting that the economy isn’t as Davido had described it, and the act shows little patriotism.

He noted that if the country’s economy were that bad, Wizkid’s recent album wouldn’t have recorded the millions of streams it did on its debut.

Reno Omokri urged Davido to imitate Rihanna who never denigrates her country, but instead uses her fame to promote her country, Barbados.

READ ALSO:

He said: “Is Nigeria’s ‘Economy In Shambles’ As Singer, Davido, Claimed?

“I beg to disagree with singer Davido that Nigeria’s ‘economy is in shambles’. If our economy is in shambles, how was it possible for Wizkid’s album, Morayo, to record 12.12 million streams on its inaugural day of release on Spotify Nigeria, which made the album the biggest-selling album on a streaming platform in Nigeria’s history for the first day.

“Please fact-check me: Streaming music is purchased with disposable income. People do not have disposable income in an economy in shambles, not to mention breaking streaming records, especially on Spotify, where the average streaming cost is $10.99 monthly.

“How many singers have broken streaming records in Venezuela or Argentina? Those are economies that could be said to be in shambles, not Nigeria.

“Perhaps if Davido had built a track record of showing more commitment to Nigeria, he, like Wizkid, would have broken streaming records on Spotify Nigeria.

“I urge Davido to learn from Rihanna, who never talks down on her country and instead uses her celebrity to promote Barbados and project her positively to the world.

“Which is why Rihanna was named a national hero and cultural ambassador for Barbados in 2018.

“David Adeleke displayed ignorance and a lack of patriotism with that statement. It is rather disappointing for a young man whose uncle is a governor and should, therefore, know better.

“Even worse, he said that to a foreign audience in a foreign country. Davido may have US citizenship, but that does not mean he should de-market Nigeria.

“And it may be that his personal experience in Osun State has made Davido take such a position.

“After all, Osun State, under the dancing Governor, Senator Ademola Adeleke, was one of the last states to increase their minimum wage to match up with the Federal Government’s new minimum wage, despite receiving 65% more federal allocation under the Tinubu government.

“If that is the case, then Davido may want to specify that Osun’s local economy is in shambles, not Nigeria’s.”

See post below:

Share

Please follow and like us: