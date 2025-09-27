Omokri Criticises Obi Over ‘My Dear Brother’ Remark To Olubadan

Political commentator and former presidential aide, Reno Omokri, has criticised Labour Party’s 2023 presidential candidate, Mr. Peter Obi, over his choice of words in a congratulatory message to the 44th Olubadan of Ibadanland, Oba Rashidi Adewolu Ladoja.

Obi had earlier on Saturday described the newly installed monarch as “my dear brother” while congratulating him on his coronation as the 44th Olubadan of Ibadanland and on his 81st birthday.

Reacting in a statement posted on his official X handle, Omokri faulted Obi’s address, saying it was “disrespectful” to refer to a first-class monarch in such casual terms.

He argued that the Olubadan throne is an ancient and revered institution that predates colonialism, stressing that the monarch deserves the highest level of respect from all Nigerians, especially political leaders.

“The ancient throne of Ibadan predates colonialism. Ibadan was the largest city-state in West Africa. This is not some warrant chief created by the British in a land without natural rulers,” Omokri stated.

He further questioned whether Obi would have used similar language in addressing northern monarchs.

“Can you, Peter Obi, refer to an Emir as ‘my dear brother’? Of course not! What you cannot do with an Emir, please do not try it with the Olubadan,” he said.

Omokri went on to describe Obi as “a low-cultured individual who lacks class and diplomacy,” claiming that the former Anambra governor’s language showed a lack of cultural sensitivity.

“You are a trader, not a leader. A person like you is more suited to man a stall at Onitsha Market than be the man at Aso Rock,” Omokri added.

Oba Rashidi Adewolu Ladoja, a former governor of Oyo State, was crowned the 44th Olubadan of Ibadanland on Friday, September 26, 2025, following a series of traditional rites.