Omokri Backs Tinubu, Commends Security Forces After US Strike In Sokoto

Ambassador-designate under President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, Reno Omokri has declared his firm support for Nigeria and the Federal Government following the recent United States strike in Sokoto State, North-West Nigeria, describing the action as part of broader efforts to protect lives and property across the country.

In a statement posted on his verified X handle, Omokri said he stood proudly with Nigeria as the government takes decisive steps to safeguard citizens, irrespective of region or religion.

He called on Nigerians to rally behind President Tinubu, the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, and the nation’s security agencies in their ongoing efforts to confront threats to national security.

READ ALSO:

Omokri praised the commitment and sacrifice of Nigeria’s armed forces and other security personnel, urging citizens to extend what he described as “the right hand of fellowship” to those working tirelessly to defend the country from enemies of freedom and national unity.

He also expressed appreciation to Nigeria’s international partners, particularly friends of the country worldwide, for supporting efforts to combat insecurity while respecting Nigeria’s sovereignty.

According to him, Nigeria’s foreign policy under President Tinubu, with the guidance of the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Ambassador Yusuf Tuggar, is yielding positive outcomes in enhancing national security and promoting prosperity.

Omokri offered prayers for the nation, reaffirming his loyalty to the Federal Republic of Nigeria and expressing confidence in the country’s path towards peace, stability and progress.