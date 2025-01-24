Omoigberale: Ambition To Fly Fighter Jets Prompted Me Into Aviation

Share

Chief Sylvester Omoigberale, Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer, Cavok Aviation Services Limited, in this chat with PATRICK OKOHUE, speaks on his sojourn into aviation and the challenges plaguing the industry, among others

As a key player in the aviation industry, how has air charter services business fared in Nigeria: the good, the bad and the ugly?

The air charter business has seen an increase in demand, but with some regulatory challenges.

As the MD/Chief Executive of Cavok Aviation Services Ltd, I’m directly involved in the operations of our flight activities because of my background/experiences as an Air Traffic Controller, Operations Supervisor, Station Manager, and General Manager in several aviation organizations.

We render flight support services to reputable world airlines such as international cargo airlines, Air Medical Evacuation, VIP charter, Troop Movement for United Nations, Aircraft Ferrying, Aerial Surveying, amongst others. Although the business is not without hiccups, we are pushing on.

You have been in the aviation industry for about 32 years. As an insider, can you describe the challenges in the industry?

I came into the aviation as an Air Traffic Control Officer Cadet, precisely in March 1993, after teaching geography in Igueben Grammar School, Edo State.

For about 32 years now, I have transverse through various aviation organizations and undertaken training in different schools in various aviation courses, such as Air Traffic Control Services, Air Ticketing and Reservations, Aircraft Handling Operations Course, Dangerous Goods Regulations, Cargo Handling, etc.

The challenges in the aviation industry in Nigeria are quite enormous. They stem from strict regulations by the regulatory agency, flight delays and cancellations by the airlines, touting by unauthorized persons and some airport staff, flouting of regulations by airlines and some aviation agencies, weather, air incidents/accidents, lack of training of staff by some agencies, safety and security breaches, etc.

The aviation industry is a highly regulated industry. In spite of the high degree of enforcement, compliance has been very difficult because of our general attitude to want to break the rules.

What prompted you to go into the aviation industry and who is your role model?

I don’t think I really had a role model before I came into the aviation industry, rather I had an interest to join the Airforce so that I could fly military airplanes.

This was what prompted me to study Geography at the University of Benin. After my NYSC in Kano State in 1991, I was teaching Geography at Government Secondary School, Kazaure, when I saw an advert by Federal Civil Aviation Authority in a national daily for Air Traffic Control Officers Cadets. I did not waste time to send in my application.

Little did I know that it had nothing to do with the Airforce. However, I was recruited in 1993 and sent to the Nigerian College of Aviation Technology, Zaria, in 1994, after a brief spell working at the Port Harcourt airport control tower.

The training at the aviation college further stimulated my interest and I emerged as the best graduating student in Communication Procedures and second best graduating student in the AC-34 class of 1995. In all, I can say confidently there has not been any regret.

As a Trustee and former Secretary General of Association of Foreign Airlines Representatives in Nigeria (AFARN), can you tell us about the role of your organisation in the aviation industry in Nigeria?

Before the creation of NCAA in 1999 by an act of parliament, aircraft handling/flight support services was mainly carried out by every Tom, Dick and Harry at the nation’s airports. Touting dominated the business because it had no guiding rules and regulations.

The activities of these touts were not without any consequences to both foreigners and the nation. The coming of NCAA as a regulatory body was a great relief, since they had to exist on several requirements such as known physical office address, contact persons and telephones/email addresses, etc. during accreditation.

Association of Foreign Airlines Representatives in Nigeria was registered with the Corporate Affairs Commission, Abuja on July 9, 2007.

Our core aim was to ensure that we had an umbrella body made up of all accredited Aircraft Handling Agents representing various airlines in one register, so that we could interface with the major airport agencies such as NCAA, NAMA, FAAN, FMA, Airforce, etc., checkmate the excesses of some of our colleagues and organize conferences to enlighten the general public and other aviation enthusiasts about our activities in facilitating flight operations particularly for nonschedule operators at the airports.

As a BOT member and first Secretary General of AFARN, I had a herculean task trying to bring the above changes to past. As at today, AFARN has been taken over by charlatans who were not there when the association was founded and are using it for personal aggrandizements.

At what point did you choose to be giving back to the society that has led to your philanthropic gestures today?

I was born in a rural community called Ugbegun Kingdom, in Esan Central LGA of Edo State, to Mr and Mrs Benjamin Aigbokhaibho Omoigberale (both of blessed memories).

I had a very humble background growing up as the son of a farmer. Although my dad had a very big dream to send us to school to any level, the resources were simply very lean. As a result, I had a very hectic time going through my education from the primary through to the university.

I went to the University of Benin without buying a single textbook because there was no money. I have always had the spirit of giving back to the society in my blood. Why growing up, I undertook the clearing of my street pro-bono with my cousin called Mr Efe Ikheloa.

Today, I clear that same street with between N30,000 and N40,000. When I started my company in 2003 without any funding assistance from anybody or anywhere, I made a vow to God that, If He makes my business to prosper, I will use the proceeds to assist the less privileged in my community in particular and humanity in general.

In 2019, I founded a socio cultural organization of my community called Ugbegun Sons and Daughters, where I’m currently the BOT chairman and President.

In 2020, I founded an NGO named BenOmon Development Initiative in memory of my late father and his love for education. In 2023, I founded another socio cultural organization named Umenlen Development Forum, where I’m also the BOT chairman/president.

Through these various associations, I have been able to impact my community by payment of salaries to community teachers, payment of WAEC enrollment fees in Ugbegun Grammar School, repair of community transformers, provision of solar streel lights, supply of educational materials to all primary schools in Ugbegun Kingdom, sponsorship of inter house sports competition, support during COVID-19, etc.

In November 2023, my NGO donated a 6.6kva generating set to the Department of Building, Faculty of Environmental Studies, Ambrose Alli University, Ekpoma, Edo State. As the Second Vice President of Ujoelen Grammar School Old Boys Association, Edo State, I have contributed immensely to the ongoing construction of the school’s perimeter fence.

Recently, you were honoured with a chieftaincy title by the Onogie of Irrua – a foremost traditional ruler and the Okaijesan of Esanland, Edo Central Senatorial District. Can you tell us about the chieftaincy title and why you were chosen?

Ans: On November 30, 2023, I was awarded an Honorary Fellowship (FNIOB) by the Nigerian Institute of Building at the Shehu Yar’adua Centre Abuja as part of my philanthropic works.

For the same reasons, on December 28, 2024, I was conferred with a High Chieftaincy title as the AIGBOKHAIBHO of Irrua Kingdom, by the Onogie of Irrua Kingdom (HRM Zaiki W.O. Momodu II) J.P and the Okaijesan of Esanland, urging me to continue with the good works I’m doing in Ugbegun community and also extend same to his community – Irrua Kingdom.

I’m so happy that I’m being appreciated other kings/institutions even outside my community and I promised to continue with the gestures to the glory of God.

What would you want to be your legacy in life?

Like my father who has become a household name in my community as the only farmer to ever produce several graduates, I would like to live a legacy of a great community leader who touched several lives.

I’m an ardent advocate of community participation in rural regeneration and sustainable development. I’m happily married with children, amongst whom is Dr Rex Omoigberale – the overall best graduating medical student at Ambrose Alli University, Ekpoma in October 17, 2023 induction/oath taking investiture.

