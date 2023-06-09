Omoh Talabi Unveils Media Firm 1908-sole Empire

Showbiz executive, Omololu Talabi, fondly called Omoh, has unveiled Sole Empire, a music-media conglomerate. Sole Empire comprises a marketing arm, an academy, a production arm, and a music management company.

According to a statement, Talabi, who is the CEO of 1908 Concept, owners of Sole Empire, has engaged executives in the media and marketing industry for his Sole Marketing arm while his Sole Academy is already seeing him undertake capacity-building projects. The academy, he said, will train professionals in varied industry fields, including stage and technical capacity.

Talabi, it is understood, has secured a grand office building for Sole Empire in Ogba, Lagos. As part of the unveiling, he has signed a young singer named Jo Harry under Forth Plus Management. Forth Plus, his associates, is a subsidiary of Sole production under Sole Empire. Talabi has worked in the entertainment and media scene under the company 1908 Concept.

He spearheaded major projects while working with The Headies and African International Film Festival (AFRIFF). Omoh is an event and interactive production management strategist with over 24 years of experience in stage management activation, live event consultancy, and con- tent communication marketing.