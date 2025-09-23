New Telegraph

September 23, 2025
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Menu
Facebook Twitter
September 23, 2025
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Menu
Facebook
  1. Home
  2. Entertainment
  3. Omoh Lay Stirs…

Omoh Lay Stirs Panic Over Depression Post

Nigerian singer, Stanley Omah Didia, popularly known as Omah Lay, has left his fans in panic following a recent post that revealed his depression has returned.

In a viral Snapchat rant, the ‘Soso’ crooner hinted that his latest depression was caused by his recording contract, music business dealings, his manager, as well as his younger self for accepting some contracts.

He wrote, “F**k contacts. F**k labels. F**k the music business. F**k my younger self. F**k my manager.

“God, please, I’m losing my mind again.”

READ ALSO

New Telegraph reports that Omah Lay’s post followed weeks after the singer parted ways with his manager, Muyiwa Awoniyi.

Awoniyi had insinuated in a statement via social media that he and the singer parted ways amicably.  However, Omah Lay’s label mate, Kaestyle, claimed that Awoniyi was sacked.

His debut album, ‘Boy Alone’, which was released on July 15, 2022, Omah Lay was vocal about dealing with depression.

On July 18, 2022, he shared via his X handle that his depression worsened after he had a sexual affair with his therapist.

Please follow and like us:
error
fb-share-icon
Tweet
fb-share-icon
Tags:

Read Previous

Nigeria Joins Global Draw The Line Campaign For Climate Action
Read Next

Ballon D’Or Win: Burna Boy Reacts As Sarina Wiegman Request A Dance