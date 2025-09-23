Omoh Lay Stirs Panic Over Depression Post

Nigerian singer, Stanley Omah Didia, popularly known as Omah Lay, has left his fans in panic following a recent post that revealed his depression has returned.

In a viral Snapchat rant, the ‘Soso’ crooner hinted that his latest depression was caused by his recording contract, music business dealings, his manager, as well as his younger self for accepting some contracts.

He wrote, “F**k contacts. F**k labels. F**k the music business. F**k my younger self. F**k my manager.

“God, please, I’m losing my mind again.”

New Telegraph reports that Omah Lay’s post followed weeks after the singer parted ways with his manager, Muyiwa Awoniyi.

Awoniyi had insinuated in a statement via social media that he and the singer parted ways amicably. However, Omah Lay’s label mate, Kaestyle, claimed that Awoniyi was sacked.

His debut album, ‘Boy Alone’, which was released on July 15, 2022, Omah Lay was vocal about dealing with depression.

On July 18, 2022, he shared via his X handle that his depression worsened after he had a sexual affair with his therapist.