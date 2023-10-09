Omobolanle Raheem’s Murder: ASP Vandi knows fate today, as court delivers judgement

J ustice Ibironke Harrison of a Lagos High Court in Tafawa Balewa Square (TBS) will today deliver judgement in the case of an Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Drambi Vandi, charged with the murder of a Lagosbased legal practitioner, Mrs Omobolanle Raheem. The judge arrived at the decision after parties in the matter adopted their final written addresses. It would be recalled that Vandi was arraigned on January 16, 2023, on a count charge of murder brought against him by the Lagos State Government. But he pleaded not guilty to the charge and the judge subsequently ordered accelerated hearing of the case. In the charge, the Lagos State Government accused Vandi of shooting Mrs Raheem in the chest at Ajah Roundabout on the Lekki expressway on December 25, 2022.

The alleged offence was said to have contravened Section 223 of the Criminal Laws of Lagos State, 2015. While the trial lasted in the criminal case, the prosecution team, led by a former Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice in Lagos State, Moyosore Onigbanjo (SAN) called 11 witnesses, including eight police officers and a pathologist. Among the prosecution witnesses called was one, Inspector Matthew Ameh, who worked with ASP Vandi at the time of the alleged murder.

The case of the prosecution was closed on February 25, 2023. Three days later, the defendant through his lawyer, Gbenro Gbadamosi, filed a no-case application, praying the court to quash the charge against him. Gbadamosi particularly insisted that the evidence of the prosecution witnesses was inconsistent and did not link Vandi to the alleged murder. But on April 3, 2023, Justice Harrison threw out the no-case submission as initiated by ASP Vandi. In throwing out Vandi’s submission, the trial judge held that the prosecution established sufficient oral and documentary evidence linking ASP Vandi to the alleged crime, which required an explanation from him. Justice Harrison added that the evidence by the defendant would shed light on what happened. The position of the court prompted Vandi to, on May 31, 2023, gave evidence in the matter and also closed his case. His lawyer had initially told the court that Vandi was the sole defence witness. Parties adopted their written addresses on July 13, and the court consequently reserved judgement till 9th October, 2023.