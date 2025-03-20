Omo Ilaje Petitions Tinubu, Sanwo-Olu Over Demolition Of Otumara Community

Share

Egbe Omo Ilaje Worldwide, a socio-cultural organisation in Ilaje has petitioned President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State over the demolition of the Otumara community and other Ilaje communities, saying that they have the right to settle in any community like other Yoruba settlers.

Speaking at a press conference, held at the group’s secretariat on Okunowa Street, Olodi Apapa, Ajegunle, Lagos on Thursday, Prince Iwamitigha Raphael Irowainu, President-General of Egbe Omo Ilaje Worldwide, stated that over five thousand (5,000) houses with estimated population of about five hundred thousand (500,000) people have been rendered homeless at Otumara Community in Mainland Local Government area of Lagos State.

Irowainu stated that the demolition was carried out between March 7 and 10, 2025 with properties worth over two hundred billion naira destroyed or stolen.

“Historically, Ilajes, who are princes and princesses from Ile-Ife and whose great grandfather, Oba Osangangan was the 2nd Ooni of Ile-Ife, migrated to the present Ilaje Local Government Area of Ondo State, where some of them later migrated to Lagos State during the 17th and 18th century and spread from Epe to Badagry.

“Usually, the Ilajes occupy the creek and coastal part of Lagos State. Hence up till date, Ilajes are to be found in Epe, Sala, Itoikon, Agbowa, Ibeshe Ikorodu, Majidun, Ajegunle Ikorodu, Ajegunle Apapa, Mile 12, Ogudu, Oworonshoki, Bariga, Iwaya, Makoko, Oko Baba, Otumara, Ijora Badia, Ajah Ilaje, Gbolejo, Itun Agan, Kirikiri, Satelite Town, Shibiri, Ojo Extending of course to Badagry where they settled till date.

“It was fishing activities that took the Ilajes away from their initial homeland in the modern southernmost tip of Ondo State to their various locations in Lagos State and beyond.

“Pa Emmanuel Otofen Arowojolu of blessed memory who founded Otumara Community in early 1920 was born in 1867 in Odumogun town in the present Ondo State.

“Pa Arowojolu has three wives and 12 children. He was not just a fisherman, he was equally a brave hunter and a good carpenter. These other professions assisted him in no small measure in conquering dangerous reptiles and snakes when he came to Igbo Aiwo (forbidden forest) now known as Otumara.

“His experience as a carpenter enabled him to build Stilth in the swampy and muddy terrain called Otumara when he settled there. On his way to Otumara, he passed through the back of European quarters (By Julius Berger) and came to a village (site of the present-day National Arts Theatre). There, he met Apostle Anjola Ayadi. He stayed there a day and left in search of a Virgin Land and paddled his canoe toward the East I.E. Mainland Hotel area.

“Subsequently, he came to Otto and met three Bamboo Houses where He met Chief Ajayi and Ogundimu who advised him to look for his own settlement.

“Consequently, he crossed the Otto River to the other end and saw a Thick Forest called Igbo Aiwo – Forbidden Forest. Bones of dead animals and human beings were found and buried by Pa Arowojolu and his children after making sacrifices and entreaties to the gods to send evil spirits away from their abode.

“They cut wood from the forest and used it to prepare a foundation for the first Stilth House. It was in the late 1930s and 1940s that He brought other members of his extended family into the community. At this time too, customers (Fish Hawkers from Oyingbo) and nearby began to look for him.

“Thus from 1940 other ethnic nationalities such as Itshekiris, Urhobos, Igbos, Ijaws etc and of course the daughters of Ojora popularly called Iya Onigari – Iya oniresi also lived in the community,” he said.

According to him, from 1940, especially when his kinsmen, relations and other ethnic nationalities came into the community, he was given the title of Oloja of Otumara.

He added that he settled squabbles between his family and other members of ethnic nationalities and ensured peace and tranquillity in the entire community.

He said: “At a time before 1950, customers buying fish from Oloja Emmanuel Arowojolu usually referred to Otumara as Ketebe for ease of reference to themselves.

“Hence some people then will say “I am going to Ketebe.” However, in 1950, all these names finally gave way to Otumara meaning “this place is comfortable for me” because all the initial obstacles have been conquered.

“Oloja Emmanuel Otofen Arowojolu died in November 1972. His first Son Abel Arowojolu took over the reign of the village and he was consequently called Oloja, A title he inherited from his Father.

“Oloja Abel Arowojolu continued in the administrative style of his Father.

“Unfortunately, there was a fire outbreak in 1978 that destroyed homes and properties including vital documents of the community.

“However, in 1989/1990 Oloja Abel Arowojolu was advised by some well-wishers to obtain a Chieftaincy title so that He too could be on the payroll of the Lagos State Government.

“It was this advice that took him to Otto where He was Officially crowned Baale of Otumara with no string or any condition attached. In 1972, the federal government of Nigeria started sand filling of Idiagbon Village.

“The sand that was pumped spilled over to Otumara.

“This development helped them to embark on sand filling across the community and people started building blockhouses.

“Baale Abel Arowojolu died in 1999 and he was succeeded by Mr. Festus Oladipupo Arowojolu who was also crowned Baale of Otumara in the year 2001 by Late Oba Gani Odesanya the first Oloto of Otto Kingdom. It could be recalled that in 1980, the Jakande’s administration came up with an eviction notice,” he said.

According to him, the alleged illegal dethronement was challenged at a Lagos State High Court and the action was declared unconstitutional and was therefore reinstated by the court as the authentic Baale of Otumara Community.

Irowainu stated that “in response to a threat of ejection and demolition, members of the community in large numbers protested to the Governor’s office at Alausa on February 12, 2025, where the Governor said, through his representative, that they are not aware of any intending demolition in Otumara Community and that the people should go about their lawful activities.

He said that the Otumara Community land is already the subject of litigation in suit NO LD/4292/LMN/17 and suit NO 25126/2017 before Hon. Justice Sule-Amsat of High Court 2, Sabo, Lagos filled by Oloto ruling House against Otumara Community and that the next adjournment date for trial is May 7, 2025.

“In view of the foregoing, we are passionately appealing and calling on His Excellency, Senator Ahmed Bola Tinubu, the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria and the commander-in-chief of Armed Forces to direct the Inspector General of Police and other relevant heads of security agencies to cause comprehensive investigation unto this matter to bring all the perpetrators to book and in order to prevent the breakdown of law and order.

“In the same vein, we are calling on the Governor of Lagos State, His Excellency, Babajide Sanwo-Olu to create an Internally Displaced Persons (IDP) camp with adequate relief materials to ameliorate the condition of the victims of this illegal demolition.

“Finally, we are equally calling on the Governor of Ondo State His Excellency, Hon. Lucky Orimisan Aiyedatiwa to come to the aid of Ilaje Otumara Community that has been rendered homeless and at the same time call on the Governor of Lagos State to protect Ilaje Communities in the State and provide relief materials and financial support for the victims of this illegal demolition.

“The Governor of Ebonyi and other eastern states have supported their indigenes financially, and materially and provides vehicles to convey their people in Otumara Community to their various home states, ours, cannot be exception.

“The national leadership of the Egbe, the good people of Ilaje nation worldwide and the Ilajes residents in Lagos State, will no longer fold their arms while their properties and communities are being destroyed Illegally,” he said.

