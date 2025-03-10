Omo Ibile Igbomina Hails Mustapha As Dependable Ally

Share

In a show of appreciation, a prominent socio-cultural group, Omo Ibile Igbomina, has hailed the legislator representing Kwara Central Senatorial District in the National Assembly, Saliu Mustapha, describing him as a dependable ally of the Igbomina people.

The group reaffirmed its commitment to working with the National Assembly member to drive development in Kwara State.

The commendation came on the heels of the bus the recently donated to the group to support its activities.

The act was seen as a testament to his dedication to community development and cultural preservation.

Speaking on behalf of the group, its National President, Gabriel Jimoh, in a statement released by its Public Relations Officer, Hammed Aiyedun, described the donation as the fulfillment of a promise made by the Senator during the last Igbomina Day’s celebration, where he served as the chief launcher.

The National President, commended Mustapha for his unwavering commitment to empowering communities through human capital development, infrastructure improvement, and support for women and youth initiatives.

“His dedication to the welfare of his constituents is commendable. This donation is yet another demonstration of his commitment to initiatives that uplift our people”, Jimoh said.

According to him, the newly acquired bus will greatly enhance the organisation’s outreach efforts, facilitating better engagement with communities and strengthening initiatives aimed at preserving Igbomina’s rich cultural heritage.

“We appreciate Senator Mustapha’s recognition of our work and his unwavering support. This partnership is one we value immensely, and we look forward to more collaborative efforts to foster unity and progress in Igbomina land”, he said.

The empowerment programme, where the donation was made, also saw the presence of Senators Lola Ashiru, Makanjuola Ajadi, and Kwara South APC Chairman, Banji Olatoye, reflecting the collective commitment to advancing development in the region.

