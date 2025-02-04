Omo-Agege To Oborevwori, Okowa, You’re Not Welcome In APC

Share

Former Deputy Senate President, Ovie Omo-Agege, on Tuesday, said the Delta State Governor, Sheriff Oborevwori, and his predecessor, Ifeanyi Okowa, will never be allowed to join the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Speaking at the APC stakeholders meeting in Ika South, Omo-Agege said Oborevwori and Okowa should remain with the opposition PDP.

He, however, disclosed that the APC was ready to welcome Senator Ned Nwoko, members of the House of Representatives, House of Assembly members, and other PDP leaders.

“Soon, we will have three senators, and I am aware that the three PDP House of Reps members are joining APC.

READ ALSO:

“Some House of Assembly members will also join us. We welcome everyone except Oborevwori and Okowa. They should remain in the PDP and rebuild their party.

“Some House of Assembly members will also come to APC. You know that Governor Sheriff Oborevwori’s government is punishing Delta State House Assembly members.

“You can’t even speak as a member; if you dare speak, you will be slammed with suspension. So, they are all coming, and we welcome them.

“The only two people who are not welcomed are Governor Sheriff and Okowa. They should remain in the PDP and build their party.

“Stay united, stay strong, and thank you once again for your dedication and hard work,” Omo-Agege said.

Share

Please follow and like us: