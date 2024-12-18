Omo-Agege: Imposition Of Party Executive Over In Delta APC

Share

Former Deputy President of the Senate, Ovie Omo-Agege, has assured that the next executive committee members of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Delta State at all levels, will emerge through transparent congresses.

Omo-Agege who spoke in Sapele at a reconciliation meeting with party stakeholders, said no handpicked delegate will participate in any of the congresses.

The Deputy Senate President, in a statement by his media adviser Sunday Areh, declared that the era where few leaders compile names of would-be party executives is over.

“But let me say this: for as long as I live, this next congress will be free and fair. Nobody will write any list. If you want to be a ward chairman or LGA executive, let the people line up behind you and vote for you,” he insisted.

According to him, “APC came very close to winning Delta State in 2023,” but urged party members to reconcile and prepare for the 2027 general elections.

Omo-Agege who was APC’s governorship candidate in 2023, stated that for APC to win in 2027, members must reconcile their differences and consolidate the gains made in 2023.

“Did we win? No. But we know why we didn’t win. We need to ask ourselves where we went wrong.

“We won two Senate seats out of three, and several House of Assembly seats. This is the closest APC has ever come to taking over Delta State.

“We fought hard, and I know we will fight even harder in 2027. To win, we must consolidate where we succeeded and rebuild where we failed. This is why gatherings like this are essential.

“We are ready for peace, but it must be genuine reconciliation. Only a madman wouldn’t want peace,” Omo-Agege stated.

He accused Delta State Governor Sheriff Oborevwori, of mismanagement of funds that accrued to the state.

“In the past year and a half, over ₦900 billion has flowed into Delta State, yet we only hear of flyovers costing ₦86 billion. Where is the rest of the money?” he asked.

A prominent member of the party in Delta State Hon. Monday Igbuya, who spoke at the occasion, said Delta State is a low-hanging fruit for the APC, adding, “We need unity and peace within our ranks to claim victory in 2027.”

State acting Chairman Chief Francis Obigbor, was among prominent party members present at the meeting.

