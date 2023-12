The 2023 governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the state, Chief Ovie Omo-Agege, and his counterpart in the Social Democratic Party (SDP), Olorogun Kenneth Gbagi, extended their felicitations to Christians and their well wishers across the state.

Gbagi through his Press Officer, Mr Kenneth Orusi, urged Christians to live in harmony and brotheliness with other citizens with different faith by displaying the virtues of love and sacrifice that Jesus Christ symbolizes.