Omo-Agege Emerges Interim President Of AFBC

Vice President of the African Boxing Confederation (AFBC) Hon. Azania Omo-Agege Siena, has emerged as the interim President of the African Boxing body. Omo-Agege replaced the ousted president of AFBC, Bertrand Mendouga 62, from Cameroun who was among others, accused of high-handedness and lack of foresight in running the affairs of the African body.. Mendouga was forced out of office on August 6, 2023, in the presence of IBA president, Umar Kremlev, during the AFBC’s Exco meeting in Yaounde, Cameroun.

This follows the tension at the Cameroun Boxing Federation (Fecaboxe) which forced the postponement of the African Boxing Championship in Yaounde that ended on Tuesday.

The unholy shift in date forced a number of eligible countries who had earlier bought airline tickets for the previous date of the championship but were unable to use it after the postponement, not to participate. Thus losing their money and Mendouga adamantly refused to make refunds.

It was also revealed that the ousted AFBC president did a lot of damage to Feca- boxe which the Camerounian Government is investigating and has appointed a Nomalization Committee to reshape things.

As the AFBC’s Interim President, Omo-Agege Siena who is also the Vice President of the Nigeria Boxing Federation(NBF), will be in charge of African boxing af- fairs pending the election of a new president.