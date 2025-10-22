Omniversity USA, Lagos Partners GPAAN To Advance Practice-Based Education

In an intellectually stimulating and forward-looking discourse between Omniversity Imperial College LLC, Missouri, USA, and its Lagos, Nigeria campus, the institution’s President and Chairman, Board of Trustees, Professor Tokunbo Akeredolu-Ale, engaged with members of the Guild of Public Affairs Analysts of Nigeria (GPAAN), led by its President, Ayo Oyoze Baje.

The interactive session centered on Omniversity’s mission, impact, and its pioneering approach to practice-based education designed to redefine the learning landscape across Africa.

The event was held at Omniversity’s serene and certificate-adorned office at Alade Olowosokedile Estate, Fagba, Lagos. Baje, who moderated the session, welcomed attendees including Cami Ezenwa, lecturer at the Nigerian Institute of Journalism (NIJ), Ogba; Joseph Amaoru, Treasurer, GPAAN; Stephen Aya, Financial Secretary, GPAAN; and Oyeniran Apata, Education Editor at the Daily Times Newspapers.

Describing Omniversity as a “Game-changer in Nigeria’s education spectrum” for its strong focus on practical experience and skill acquisition, Baje emphasized the timeliness and necessity of the partnership between Omniversity and GPAAN to promote and amplify its transformative educational vision.

A New Narrative in Education

In his remarks, Professor Akeredolu-Ale highlighted the institution’s mission to shift the focus of education from paper qualifications to practical competence and real-world experience.

“We need legitimacy. We should practice what we preach,” he stated. “The man who stopped the war—was he a soldier? Professor Wole Soyinka has no Ph.D. Should we analyze a Ph.D. only by a thesis? Evaluation systems, assessment, and quality checks have to evolve.”

He further cited global examples:

“China, Rwanda, and France emphasize results and practicality over academic titles. If Bill Gates signs your certificate, ask yourself—who certified him?”

According to him, education must adapt to the realities of the Artificial Intelligence era, where outdated academic models are giving way to innovation-driven, experience-based learning.

“We cannot remain on the old paths. The dynamics of AI have rendered some educational approaches obsolete,” he stressed.

Legitimacy, Registration, and Accreditation

Responding to questions on the institution’s registration, Professor Akeredolu-Ale traced Omniversity’s origins to Omnibus Global Academy established over a decade ago.

The Lagos registration was done like two years ago, and the Missouri, USA registration followed a year later.

“All our registrations went through rigorous inspections,” he explained. “Omniversity was found worthy of all certifications and approvals, including that of the Lagos State Ministry of Tertiary Education.”

Through its Distance Learning by Correspondence model, Omniversity offers approved Certificates, Diplomas, Postgraduate, Master’s, Postdoctoral, and Fellowship qualifications designed to enhance learners’ professional standing and income potential.

These programs are accredited, evaluated, validated, and awarded through recognized international bodies, making it possible for learners in Nigeria to earn Canadian, British, and U.S. qualifications without leaving the country.

Omniversity’s partnerships include UKIQ (UK International Qualifications), CUFCE, USDLA, Skill Development Council Canada, and AQS Certifications.

Scale, Structure, and Uniqueness

Professor Akeredolu-Ale revealed that Omniversity offers over 916 UKIQ UK International Certified courses, more than 100 IQA USA U.S.-based programs, and about 20 SDC Canada Canadian-certified skill-based and AI-driven courses.

Entry requirements focus on the Accreditation of Prior Experiential Learning (APEL) model, which recognizes professional experience as the foundation for further education.

Public affairs analysts at the event—Amaoru and Aya—commended Omniversity’s return to a practical education system reminiscent of Nigeria’s past, while Apata emphasized the relevance of such reforms in today’s knowledge economy.

Omniversity Imperial College LLC Missouri USA stands out as the world’s only ISO-certified tertiary institution delivering practice-based Accreditation of Prior Experiential Learning (APEL), Competency-Based Evaluation (CBE), and Skill-Based Qualifications (SR) — all integrated into one coherent model.

Looking Ahead

As part of its continued drive for innovation, Omniversity is set to host the African Roundtable Workshop on Innovation between late November and early December 2025, bringing together thought leaders across academia, media, and industry.

Speaking on behalf of GPAAN, Cami Ezenwa lauded Professor Akeredolu-Ale’s “spontaneous defense of Omniversity’s revolutionary ideas” and described the institution’s practice-based model as “excellent, exemplary, and futuristic.”

In his closing remarks, Ayo Oyoze Baje commended the globally renowned Professor of Artificial Intelligence–Powered Marketing Communications, Leadership, Organizational and Risk Management, urging him to “keep the flag flying higher” as Omniversity continues to bridge the gap between knowledge and practice in education across Africa and beyond.