Omniversity: Redefining Professional Competence With Academic Validation

I t pays to drive one’s vision with unvarying intention, propelled by a firm purpose, passion and pragmatic partnerships, especially with those who share in it. It pays to make the desired difference in one’s chosen professional landscape with a different approach to the normally accepted narrative by a futuristic objective.

Yes, indeed it pays to be pro-people, especially in the engagement to create an impact on the Human Development Index (HDI), more so built on the solid foundation of skills-piloted educational foundation.

And that is better still with the larger picture of that same vision not just meant for the Nigerian nation, or the African continent but on the global spectrum.

Interestingly, that is exactly what the Prof. Tokunbo Akeredolu-Ale-led Omniversity Missouri, USA and Lagos, Nigeria has done by “taking another bold step in ‘redefining competence’ through ‘practice-based qualifications, accreditation of prior learning, skill recognition, and ISO-aligned credentials’ as tools for Africa’s educational and economic development”.

All this and more came to the limelight at the ‘African Education Innovation Workshop and ISO-Aligned Practice Qualifications Con- ferment 2025’ held on December 12, 2025 at the Lagos Airport Hotel, Ikeja, Lagos. As he aptly reinforced in his welcome address at the workshop it goes beyond mere rhetoric. It is a new way of doing things.

While it might sound idealistic, it is innovative with a deep feeling of transformation beyond academic based theoretical knowledge. Admitted that well researched thesis are good for knowledge acquisition “but practice is better,” he emphasised.

That rings true as Benjamin Franklin rightly noted: “Tell me and I forget, teach me and I may remember, involve me and I learn.” In fact, it has become a new framework to assess the impact the acquired knowledge makes on humanity.

From top-notch citadels such as Harvard, Yale to Kingston universities, it has been discovered that is the missing link on bringing applicable knowledge to the doorstep of the beneficiaries. So, “it is not how much you know that matters as much as its practical demonstration.”

For instance, the increasingly impactful field of Artificial Intelligence (AI) is not about theories but the practical creation of systems and tools. Now is therefore, the best of times to take the bull by horn and bring them to the public sphere.

That is better still in the evaluation of individuals through practice-based qualifications, accreditation of prior learning, skill recognition, and ISO-aligned credentials. What it all attests to is that certificates issued by Omniversity to professionals are legal and valid for employment anywhere in Nigeria, Africa and beyond.

The idea through Omniversity Missouri, USA for the past one engaging year and that of Lagos over the past one and a half months, through sacrificial, sleepless nights of toil is paying off with evidence- based practicality, as witnessed during the insightful workshop.

In a similar vein, this line of thought was echoed loud and clear in the Keynote Address by Nigeria’s first Professor of Practice, Prof. Francis Toromade. He emphasised that the game – changing role of Omniversity revolutionising the na- tion’s workspace through APEL, CBE and SR which he strongly canvassed should be integrated into the national education framework.

He highlighted the fact that Nigeria and the African continent are currently sitting on the massive treasure – not oil and gas or solid minerals – but on that of the people who are unfortunately underutilised.

Furthermore, speaking on both the importance and imperative of certification he touched on professions such as accountancy, banking, marketing and law whereby for full recognition to practise they have to sit for the professional examinations to become certified chartered accountants, bankers, and lawyers.

That situation underscores the significance of the practical application of the theoretical knowledge acquired. As he stated: “Millions of Nigerians assume that they can do the job but few can prove it.”

On a plain yet brutal premix focus should therefore, shift to both relevant skills acquisition and its validation. And that is because skills are visible, verifiable and portable.

That explains why if you remove the ‘s’ from ‘skill’ it becomes ‘kill’ and if the ‘k’ is taken away it becomes ‘ill’. Interesting, is it not? Of course, it is.

All these practice-based demonstrations of professional competence should serve as food-forthought to the doubting Thomases…

Worthy of note and as de- termined efforts would have it, Omniversity has formally secured ‘Corporate Membership and Practice License’ of the Chartered Institute of Loan and Risk Management of Nigeria (CILRMN) — Nigeria’s federally chartered authority for loan and risk management practice.

This achievement confers ‘national legitimacy, regulatory validation, and professional recognition’ on Omniversity. In a similar vein, the wavemaking university has acquired Corporate Membership of the Nigerian Institute of Training and Development (NITAD) which is Nigeria’s federally chartered authority for training, learning and professional development.

The import of this is that this milestone confers national legitimacy, regulatory validation and recognition on the university. But that was not all.

Taking another giant step forward, it has received institutional approval from the Lagos State Ministry of Tertiary Education as a legally acknowledged provider of professional training, evaluation and certification programs within the state.

This empowers it for training, capacity building and professional development initiatives. In fact, according to Ibidapo-Obe, a Director at the Ministry, who represented the Permanent Secretary, the university performed excellently well all through the thorough verifications of its capacity to deliver on its vision and mission statements through the programmes and was full of accolades for the institution.

In specific terms she explained that with Nigeria’s youth population projected to escalate to 250 million by 2050, and having millions of them as graduates lacking the needed skills in the workplace space, this presents a challenge and an opportunity which Omniversity, buoyed with a futuristic mission, is out to resolve.

Ibidapo-Obe therefore, emphasised the need for integration of knowledge and skills, upskilling and inclusivity for economic growth. “Together let us break barriers, build bridges, and shape a future where Nigeria’s youth are not just educated, but also are empowered,” Mrs Ibidapo-Obe stated.

On his part, the former Director-General/ CEO, NIMASA and Maritime Consultant, Dr Dakuku Peterside, explored the value of practice-based qualifications as a framework for advancing and validating maritime expertise in Nigeria, using a question-driven approach.

This method was chosen for several reasons. As he explained, questions are essential to learning, innovation, and effective communication—they spark curiosity, promote critical thinking, and open doors to deeper understanding.

By asking questions, we can clarify uncertainties, address misconceptions, and steer conversations toward meaningful and productive outcomes.

For Dr. Peterside, who has over the years rejected several chieftaincy titles and honorary doctorate degrees from traditional and educational organisations respectively, to have openly accepted the Fellowship from Omniversity speaks volumes about validity.

Amongst other awardees were HRH Oba Clement Olusegun Akinyemi (Ajana of Ijana Ota) in the Category of Distinguished Fellowship while in the Category of Honorary Fellowship Awardees are, Dr. Dakuku Peterside, Archbishop Dr. Taiwo Akinola, Ogunlade Adeleke Kehinde Pst. (Mrs.) Janet Onaolapo, Ambassador Onuche Kingsley Itodo and 10 other distinguished Nigerians.

Furthermore, in the Category of Professor of Practice (Prof. Prac.) Awardees are: Capt. (Dr.) Oladeji Folayan, Dr. Ibukunoluwa Jonathan Oremodu, DC (Dr.) Aliyu Abubakar Lucky, psc, Sfifs, ecrmi, Amb, PhD and Dr. Stephen Adetutu Oniya.

Other awardees include: Dr. Colin Udo Enim and Rev. (Dr.) Gabriel Oyedeji in the Category of Doctor of Practice (D. Prac.)