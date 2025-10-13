Omniversity Appoints Ayo Baje Director Of Media And Publicity

Omniversity Imperial College LLC, Missouri, USA, in collaboration with Omniversity Lagos, Nigeria,on Monday announced the appointment of Mr Ayo Oyoze Baje as the Director of Media and Publicity.

According to the statement made available to newsmen, Mr Baje brings to this role over three decades of distinguished experience in media, journalism, and public communication, spanning reputable institutions such as the Daily Times of Nigeria and other leading press establishments.

His extensive background in editorial leadership, investigative reporting, and public enlightenment uniquely positions him to strengthen Omniversity’s media presence, enhance public engagement, and promote the institution’s innovative academic vision globally.

As Director of Media and Publicity, Mr. Baje will oversee the development and implementation of strategic communication initiatives, coordinate press relations, manage institutional visibility, and foster constructive dialogue with both local and international media partners.

Speaking on the appointment, Professor Tokunbo Akeredolu-Ale, President/Dean of Omniversity Imperial College LLC, described Mr. Baje as “A seasoned communicator and thought leader whose professionalism and insight will greatly advance Omniversity’s mission to redefine higher education through global partnerships, academic innovation, and integrity.”

The management and governing council congratulate Mr. Ayo Oyoze Baje on this well-deserved appointment and look forward to his impactful contributions toward strengthening the Omniversity brand across all media platforms.