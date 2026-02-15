Omnipay Unveils Cashback Card, New Finance Tools To Support Distributors

OmniPay has reaffirmed its commitment to Nigeria’s distribution sector, launching new payment and trade support solutions while recognising top performers at its maiden Distributors’ Gala Night and Awards 2025.

At the event themed “Together We Grow,” the company said the initiatives are aimed at helping distributors navigate rising operating costs, currency volatility and supply chain pressures.

Business Head and Head of Finance, Vachan Lohia, said OmniPay is delivering on promises made earlier in the year, noting that the platform was built to combine distributors’ working capital with structured financial support.

According to him, the platform enables seamless payments to manufacturers, simplified reconciliation and multiple virtual accounts, allowing distributors to receive payments across banks with faster confirmation times and improved cash flow.

He added that the app provides an integrated solution for collecting payments and settling obligations within one ecosystem. OmniPay also introduced the OmniCard, a debit card designed to reward users with cashback on transactions across its POS network.

Head of Payments, Maywa Ali, said the card supports fast swipe and tap transactions while helping users build credit profiles that can unlock higher loan limits over time.