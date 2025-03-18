OML55: Rivers Monarchs Urge Youths To Embrace Dialogu

Share

The Amanyanabo of Torusarama-Piri. Mujahid Dokubo Asari; the Amanyanabo of Kula Kingdom Dr. Kroma Amabib Eleki; and the National Youth Council of Nigeria (NYCN) President Sukubo Sara-Igbe Sukubo say the operation of oil block OML 55 will bring enormous benefits to Rivers State and grow Nigeria’s economy.

They the youths to reject vandalism and violence and instead embrace dialogue. Asari, who has been at the forefront of the fight against oil bunkering, cautioned that such activities could result in significant destruction to both the economy and the environment.

He said: “Now they are barging, and when the vessels arrive, there will be hands engaged, clean-up efforts, crew members will buy and sell, and several other benefits.

“There are many benefits, both hidden and obvious, that will impact the community. This will contribute to the economic growth of Rivers State and Nigeria.”

He said he is fighting against oil bunkering is because it causes monumental destruction to the environment and the economy. Sukubo said over 200 youths had been engaged as local surveillance guards, since the commencement of operations of the oil block.

