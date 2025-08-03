OML-13-HCDT Inauguration: New Era For Host Communities

In a move aimed at strengthening relationships with host communities and fostering inclusive development, the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Exploration & Production Limited (NEPL), in partnership with Sumedha Energy Limited (SEL), on Monday officially inaugurated the Board of Trustees (BOT) for the OML-13 Host Communities Development Trust (HCDT).

The inauguration ceremony, held at Joodag Hotel in Eket, Akwa Ibom State, brought together dignitaries from the oil and gas sector, government officials, traditional rulers, and community stakeholders.

The event marked the formal implementation of a key provision of the Petroleum Industry Act (PIA) 2021, which mandates the creation of HCDTs to ensure direct investment in the development of oil-producing communities.

Delivering the keynote address, Mr. Auwal Ya’u, Deputy Chief Operating Officer of NEPL, emphasized the significance of the occasion and reaffirmed the joint venture’s commitment to the full implementation of the PIA, including the allocation of 3% of the companies’ annual operating expenditure to the Host Community Trust Fund.

“This isn’t just about compliance with the law,” Ya’u stated. “This is about fostering peace, building shared responsibility, and creating a transparent development structure that will directly uplift our host communities. We are not just managing oil and gas operations, we are co-writing a new story of impact and unity with our communities.”

Representing the Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission (NUPRC), Mr. Etim Etukudo, State Coordinator in Eket, read a speech on behalf of the Commission’s Chief Executive, Engr. Gbenga Komolafe. He praised NEPL and SEL for adhering to due process in establishing the trust and described the inauguration as a significant milestone.

“Our role goes beyond regulation,” Etukudo said. “We ensure that projects are executed, funds are properly managed, and communities are actively involved. Over 146 HCDTs have been registered nationwide, with many already executing impactful projects.”

He urged the BOT to invest in sustainable initiatives such as education, renewable energy, healthcare, and vocational training, stressing that their legacy must outlast the life of the oil fields.

Delivering a goodwill message on behalf of the Akwa Ibom State Government, Mrs. Ikwobia Esq., who represented the Honourable Commissioner for Environment and Mineral Resources (Petroleum), Rt. Hon. Nsikak Ekong, commended the NEPL-SEL joint venture for its commitment to community development.

She described the inauguration as a testament to the venture’s sincerity and willingness to collaborate with host communities and assured continued state government support under the leadership of His Excellency, Pastor Umo Eno.

“This initiative aligns with the state’s Arise Agenda for economic growth and infrastructural development. The government remains committed to creating a conducive environment for investment and inclusive progress,” she said.

In his acceptance speech, the newly inaugurated BOT Chairman described the moment as one of renewed hope and responsibility.

“We have been entrusted with the future of our communities,” he said. “This is not about personal gain. We will prioritize projects that bring real, measurable impact especially in education, healthcare, infrastructure, job creation, and environmental protection. This trust belongs to the people, and we are only its caretakers.”

He called for unity and collaboration among all stakeholders to ensure lasting development.

The ceremony concluded with a vote of thanks from the Lead, Base Management of Sumedha Energy Limited formerly known as Natural Oilfield Services Ltd (NOSL). He appreciated the host communities, traditional institutions, government agencies, and the NEPL-SEL team for their support.

“This trust goes beyond regulatory compliance,” he stated. “It is a moral commitment to partnership and meaningful development. No oil company can succeed without the trust and cooperation of its host communities. This trust is our promise that we are here to grow together, and we are here to stay.”