OML 11: MOSOP Rejects NNPC Deal With Sahara Energy

The Movement for the Survival of the Ogoni People (MOSOP) has rejected an agreement between Sahara Energy and West African Gas Limited (WAGL), an affiliate of the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL), claiming that it violates Ogoni’s resolve to participate in oil resumption efforts in their land.

President Fegalo Nsuke said in statement claimed that the deal was fraudulent, deceptive and an insult on the intelligence and integrity of Nigerians. According to him, Ogoni, in particular, will not be fairly treated in the extraction of their natural resources.

The MOSOP chief noted that the Financial and Technical Services Agreement (FTSA) between Sahara Energy and West African Gas Limited (WAGL), raises some avoidable ethical questions because it didn’t follow due process.

Nsuke asked President Bola Tinubu to cancel that FTSA between Sahara Energy and WAGL, claiming that the agreement is fraught with irregularities and deceptive, claiming that the officials who brokered the deal are projecting Sahara Energy as the player to get the nod to resume oil production in Ogoni.

He said the alleged projection of Sahara Energy by some top NNPCL officials is akin to returning Ogoni almost three decades backwards, explaining it is the sole reason the Ogoni people are banking on presidential intervention for a fair treatment of Ogoni.

