The All Progressives Congress (APC) Screening Committee for the Osun State governorship primary election has disqualified seven aspirants, including former deputy governor and APC National Secretary Senator Iyiola Omisore, immediate past Deputy Governor Benedict Olugboyega Alabi, Dotun Babayemi, Akin Ogunbiyi, Senator Babajide Omoworare, Kunle Adegoke (SAN), and Babatunde Haketer Oralusi.

The decision was announced following the submission of a report by the seven member screening committee, led by Barrister Obinna Uzor, to the party’s Organization Department on Friday.

The committee cleared Hon. Mulikat Adeola Jimoh and Asiwaju Munirudeen Bola Oyebamiji for the December 13 primary election, noting that they fulfilled all regulatory requirements outlined in the party guidelines, Constitution, and the Electoral Act.

The disqualified aspirants have been referred to the APC National Working Committee (NWC) for final clearance before they can participate in the shadow election. According to the six page report signed by all committee members, the decision followed a petition from the Osun APC Renewal Group, which flagged two aspirants for failing to meet mandatory nominator requirements under the APC Constitution and party guidelines for the governorship primary. “Upon careful review, the Committee found the issues raised in the petition to be weighty, substantial, and germane to the integrity of the screening process,” the report stated.

“In the interest of fairness, transparency, and uniform application of the Party’s rules, the Committee extended the same scrutiny to all nine aspirants, ensuring every sponsor (nominator) was assessed based on compliance with Articles 9.3(i) and 31.2(ii) of the APC Constitution and paragraph 6(c) of the Guidelines.

This approach guaranteed a level playing field and upheld the principles of internal party democracy.” The committee concluded that Mulikat Abiola Jimoh and Munirudeen Bola Oyebanji met all constitutional and guideline requirements, including nomination by the requisite number of fully registered and financially up-to-date party members from each Local Government Area