Omisore Absent As Osun APC Guber Aspirants Opt For Consensus Candidate After Meeting Tinubu

Senator Iyiola Omisore, a prominent Osun State governorship aspirants on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC), who was recently disqualified by the party’s Screening Committee, was conspicuously absent on Monday night at a meeting President Bola Tinubu had with the party’s leadership and other aspirants at the Presidential Villa. The aspirants, including others disqualified by the Screening panel, resolved to work together to ensure victory for the consensus candidate that would be presented by the leadership after the primary slated for December 13.

Those aspirants at the meeting, according to the Presidential spokesman, Bayo Onanuga, were the former Deputy Governor Benedict Olugboyega Alabi, Dotun Babayemi, Akin Ogunbiyi, Senator Babajide Omoworare, Kunle Adegoke (SAN), Babatunde Hareter Oralusi, Mulikat Abiola Jimoh and Munirudeen Bola Oyebamiji.

Also in attendance at the meeting were the National Chairman of the APC, Professor Nentawe Yilwatda; the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Senator George Akume; the Chairman of the Progressive Governors, Hope Uzodimma; and the Minister of Marine and Blue Economy, Adegboyega Oyetola.

The President who appealed for unity and consensus-building ahead of the party’s primary praised all the aspirants for their contributions to the APC in Osun State while urging them to close ranks and support the consensus candidate the party would present for the governorship election in the state.

He also advised them to avoid the internal bickering and disunity that caused the party to lose the last election in the state to the Peoples Democratic Party. Harping on the importance of party supremacy, the President charged the aspirants to allow it to prevail in choosing the flagbearer, noting that only the party can benefit from it when it wins elections.