The family of late gospel singer Bunmi Akinnaanu, popularly known as Omije Ojumi, has dismissed claims that it appealed for public donations to fund her burial.

Describing such reports as false and misleading, the singer’s family clarified that the temporary cancellation of earlier burial plans stemmed from disagreements over how the funeral should be organised

Speaking on behalf of the family, the singer’s brother-in-law, Mr Femi Eretan, said some members of the gospel music community had offered to handle the burial arrangements, but the family later decided to take full responsibility for the process.

Eretan explained that the head of the family, Mr Wale Akinnaanu, initially consented to a proposal to conduct the burial within a week, taking into account his health condition and the emotional strain following the singer’s death.

However, after further deliberations among family members, that decision was reviewed, leading to a change in plans.

READ ALSO:

He stressed that the family’s priority is to give Omije Ojumi a dignified farewell in line with their wishes, without external interference.

Addressing rumours that the family was soliciting funds, Eretan firmly denied the allegation and warned that legal steps would be taken against anyone spreading such claims.

“I am from Ondo State, and I understand the rudiments of the law. Anyone who claims the family begged for burial funds must provide proof,” he said.

The family has now announced new burial arrangements, which include a service of songs, a candlelight procession and an artistes’ night scheduled for January 28, followed by interment on January 29.

Omije Ojumi, who was widely known for her contributions to gospel music, passed away earlier this year, prompting an outpouring of tributes from fans and colleagues across the country.