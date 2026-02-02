The ex-husband of late Nigerian gospel singer Bunmi Akinaanu, better known as Omije Ojumi, Rotimi William Adeoye, has addressed the drama that played out during the singer’s burial.

New Telegraph had earlier reported that the children of Omije Ojumi openly rejected their father, accusing him of being an irresponsible father.

At the burial ceremony, Bunmi’s daughter, Jomiloju, shocked many mourners when she declared that her father was not responsible.

Things became more tense when Rotimi tried to approach and console the children, but his son reportedly refused to acknowledge him, insisting that Rotimi was not his father.

Following the public outburst, Rotimi William Adeoye decided to speak out about his past relationship with the late singer and his side of the story.

In a chat with journalist Sola Sanusi, Rotimi declared that he was deeply hurt by the incident and felt compelled to clear the air.

Rotimi confirmed that he and Bunmi Akinaanu were legally married. According to him, they tied the knot in 2006 at the Surulere Registry and later had a church wedding at ECWA Church in Mushin.

Their marriage produced two children, Jomiloju and a son, William. He revealed that the marriage eventually ended in a legal divorce.

Explaining what led to the divorce, Rotimi claimed that he discovered certain aspects of Bunmi’s lifestyle in Nigeria which he was uncomfortable with. This led to several confrontations and warnings to desist from such, but she refused, causing a crack in the union.

Mr William also alleged that the Omije Ojumi singer took their daughter, Jomiloju, to Nigeria three weeks before she was due to receive her UK residency documents.

According to Rotimi, his plan was for their daughter to secure her papers first so he could apply as her dependant and regularise his own stay in the UK.

However, he stated that Bunmi believed he intended to use their daughter to get his papers, divorce her, and then marry another woman.

Rotimi further claimed that Bunmi’s decision to take Jomiloju to Nigeria left him stranded and forced them to restart the entire UK residency process for their daughter from scratch. He described the move as proof that she did not wish him well.

Despite the setback, Rotimi said he eventually got his UK papers through other means and proceeded to finalise the divorce legally in the UK. He added that he has since remarried and is now happily married to another woman.