Omije Ojumi: Family Halts Burial Arrangements

The family of late Nigerian gospel singer Bunmi Akinnaanu, popularly known as Omije Ojumi, has announced the cancellation of her previously scheduled burial arrangements.

The decision was made public on Saturday, January 17, 2026, just days after details of her final rites began circulating online.

The announcement was delivered by her close friend and fellow gospel artiste, Lanre Alewilese, in a video shared on his Instagram page.

READ ALSO:

Alewilese explained that the burial planning committee was forced to suspend all activities due to unresolved issues within the singer’s family.

Speaking in a video recorded in Yoruba, he clarified that the family had taken a final decision to halt the arrangements and urged the public to disregard all earlier burial information.

According to the statement, the cancellation was unavoidable and the family expressed regret over any inconvenience caused by the sudden change.

Alewilese added that the burial has now been postponed indefinitely and that fresh details would be communicated by the family when a new decision is reached.

The development came as a shock to fans and colleagues, as preparations were already underway for several planned events, including a service of songs and candlelight procession.

Sunday Telegraph recalls that Omije Ojumi passed away on January 12, 2026, after battling a severe leg ailment.

Her death sparked an outpouring of tributes from the gospel music community, many of whom had begun organising activities to honour her life and ministry.

Prior to the cancellation, a burial programme shared by gospel singer Alayo Melody indicated that events were scheduled to begin on January 20 at the LTV 8 Ground in Ikeja, Lagos.

The programme include a service of songs, a candlelight procession, and a tribute night, with a private interment planned for the following day. All these arrangements have now been suspended.

For now, admirers of the late gospel singer and members of the Christian music community have been advised to await further updates directly from the family.

Omije Ojumi remains widely remembered for her contributions to gospel music and her generosity toward fellow artistes, a legacy that continues to draw heartfelt tributes following her passing.