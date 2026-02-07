Omidiran Vows To Leverage NFF Collaboration In Unifying Nigeria

The Executive Chairman of the Federal Character Commission (FCC), Hon. Hulayat Ayo Omidiran, has emphasized the importance of leveraging institutional partnerships to promote inclusiveness, equity, and transparency in governance, particularly in sectors that contribute to national unity, such as football.

Hon. Omidiran made the remarks during a courtesy visit on Thursday, February 5, by NFF President Alhaji Ibrahim Musa Gusau, accompanied by the board and management of the Nigeria Football Federation, at the FCC headquarters in Abuja.

While appreciating the NFF delegation, Hon. Omidiran reaffirmed the Commission’s constitutional mandate over Nigeria’s public sector institutions and stressed the need to uphold federal character principles even within sports administration.

“The Federal Character Commission supervises and monitors over 700 Ministries, Departments, and Agencies across the country. Institutions connected to sports administration are not exempt from the principles of equity, fairness, and national balance,” she said, in company of Hon. Halima Ahmadu Jabiru, Commissioner representing Nasarawa State

“Our collaboration with the Nigeria Football Federation will advance our vision of ensuring that opportunities in governance and sports are inclusive, transparent, and representative of Nigeria’s diversity. We will also leverage the unifying power of football to bring Nigerians closer together,” she added.

“Strengthening engagement between regulatory institutions and sporting bodies is key to reinforcing accountability, fairness in appointments, and balanced national representation,” said the former Nigeria Women Football League chairman and Omidiran Babes proprietor.

Earlier, NFF President Gusau, congratulated Omidiran on her appointment, describing her as a pioneer in women’s football administration, having previously served as member of the NFF Executive Committee, and Chairman NFF Women’s Football Development Committee.

“We are here to congratulate Hon. Omidiran on her new appointment and to pay a solidarity visit to her as a long-time, high-ranking member of the Nigerian football family,” Gusau said.