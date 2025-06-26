Omenka Gallery, Nelly Ating’s ‘Eka Iban’ Explores Weight Of Cultural Expectations

‘Eka Iban’, an ongoing solo exhibition by Nigerian visual artist Nelly Ating, currently showing at Omenka Gallery, Ikoyi, Lagos, delves into the layered and often fragile relationship between a millennial daughter and her boomer mother within the framework of Nigerian sociocultural traditions.

Titled after the Efik phrase meaning “mother of women,” Eka Iban features abstract mixed-media collages that merge archival photographs of Ating’s mother with bold visual interpretations. The works reflect the burdens of cultural expectations borne by Nigerian women across generations.

At the intersection of identity and memory, Ating reclaims and reframes her mother’s narrative—once overshadowed by strict religious discipline and unpaid domestic labour—into one of resilience, agency, and post-feminist ambition.

“My mother was my first employer. She would pay me as her shop assistant. We argued a lot because I felt she was unbearably tough,” Ating recalls. “But she set the tone for the ambition I would later pursue. Eka Iban is not just an intimate project—it’s a recognition of my growth and a conscious decision to either accept or dismantle socially constructed roles. It’s also about restoring agency to my mother.”

The exhibition, which opened on Friday, June 13, and runs until Friday, June 27, also offers a virtual tour for wider access.

Ating is a multimedia artist whose practice bridges photography, mixed media, and archival research to examine identity, education, extremism, and migration. Between 2014 and 2020, she documented the rise of Boko Haram in northeastern Nigeria, investigating the roots of radicalisation and the aftermath of conflict.

To address ethical concerns in documentary photography, Ating turned to mixed media and began experimenting with self-portraiture. Her work has been featured in exhibitions both in Nigeria and abroad.

She is currently a Ph.D. student at Cardiff University, where her research focuses on human rights discourse as seen through archival imagery.