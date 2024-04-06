Omehia To Wike: Purge Yourself Of Greed For Power

Former Governor of Rivers State, Celestine Omehia, has berated the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, urging him to reduce his propensity for power and allow Governor Siminalayi Fubara to do his work.

Recalls that Wike, during a media parley in Abuja on Tuesday, described Uche Secondus, Sen George Sekibo and other PDP leaders in Rivers State as “expired politicians and buccaneers” owing to their support for Fubara

Reacting to Wike’s comment in a statement issued on Friday, Omehia described Wike’s uncontrolled outbursts as a product of a confused mind whose ambition of a third-term Governor was crashed by the people of Rivers State.

He said Wike is notorious for lying and disrespecting elders at will. Therefore, his outburst and criticisms against innocent people in Rivers State who are supporting the administration of Fubara are not surprising.

Omehia added that Wike’s excesses, inconsistencies and hallucinations had reached a shameful peak and advised him to face his job in Abuja as the state was not missing his presence and nuisance value.

He said, “The FCT Minister thought that he would continue to control and abuse the resources and governance of the state, but God, through the people, resisted the impeachment plot by his members of the Rivers State House of Assembly.

“Wike is notorious for lying against anyone, anytime and disrespects elders at will, so there is no surprise about his outburst and criticism against innocent personalities in Rivers State.

“Wike speaks from both sides of his mouth, he says something today and denies it tomorrow like a clown. I am not a buccaneer and my capacity to contribute to the growth and development of my state and country is not impaired.

“I wonder why he is pained by our support for the Governor and the Federal Government under President Tinubu. Does he want us to perpetually be at political war with everybody, even long after elections are over and governance has taken over? Is it not madness?”