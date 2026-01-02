Omehia, Secondus, Others In Govt. House As Fubara’s Reaffirms Support For Tinubu

Top political leaders in Rivers State, including former Governor Celestine Omehia, ex-national chairman of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Secondus, were in Government House, Port Harcourt, as Governor Siminalayi Fubara reaffirmed his support for President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

Fubara spoke during the 2026 New Year State Banquet, where he also described his administration as stronger and more focused, attributing its progress to faith and divine guidance.

Fubara stressed his administration’s resilience and affirmed Rivers’ alignment with President Bola Tinubu, pledging to “finish strong” despite political challenges in the presence of other political heavyweights like Rt. Hon. Austin Opara and Alabo Abiye Sekibo.

He said: “The distinguished leaders who sat with us today signal their firm support not only for this administration but also for President Bola Tinubu.”

Fubara also addressed critics with a pointed metaphor: “The only reason a dog barks is when it does not understand. We understand, and governance will continue at full force.”

Reflecting on 2025, he noted the challenges his government faced but said they ultimately strengthened the administration, adding that 2026 will be a year of recovery and accelerated progress for Rivers State.

“Our path is clear. We will regain all lost crowns. It is only a matter of time and speed,” he declared, urging citizens to remain committed to truth, unity, and public support.

Former SSG Dr Tammy Danagogo, who also spoke, highlighted the importance of state-federal cooperation, stressing that Rivers has historically thrived when aligned with the national leadership.

He described the governor as a unifier whose administration will foster sustained progress under the current federal reforms.

Hon. Awaji-Inombek Dagomie Abiante reinforced the call for unity, framing the year ahead as one of restoration and collective effort for the glory of Rivers State.