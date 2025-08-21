Omega Fatty Acids Can Protect Against Alzheimer’s –Study

Analysis of lipids—fat molecules that perform many essential functions in the body—in the blood found there was a noticeable loss of unsaturated fats, such as those that contain omega fatty acids, in the blood of women with Alzheimer’s disease compared to healthy women.

Scientists found no significant difference in the same lipid molecule composition in men with Alzheimer’s disease compared to healthy men, which suggests that those lipids have a different role in the disease according to sex. The study is published in the journal ‘Alzheimer’s & Dementia’ by scientists from King’s College London and Queen Mary University London.

Fats perform important roles in maintaining a healthy brain, so this study could indicate why more women are diagnosed with the disease. Senior author Dr. Cristina Legido-Quigley, from King’s College London, said, “Women are disproportionately impacted by Alzheimer’s Disease and are more often diagnosed with the disease than men after the age of 80.