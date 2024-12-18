Omega-3 Rich Diet Might Slow Prostate Cancer Growth –Study

Share

Early results from a study by researchers in the United States have shown that diets involving fish oil supplements can help affected persons manage their cancer and particularly prevent the progression of their prostate cancer.

The findings were published December 12 in the ‘Journal of Clinical Oncology’. An omega-3 rich diet includes foods that are high in omega-3 fatty acids, which are essential for cell functioning and brain health.

Some foods that are rich in omega-3 include oily fish like salmon, mackerel, sardines, tuna, herring, and albacore are the best source of omega-3.

The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) recommends that healthy adults eat up to 12 ounces of fish per week.

A Professor of Urology at the University of California, Los Angeles and study author Dr. William Aronson, said: “Our findings suggest that something as simple as adjusting your diet could potentially slow cancer growth and extend the time before more aggressive interventions are needed.”

