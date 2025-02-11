Omega-3 Fatty Acids, Vitamin D Slow Biological Ageing –Study

Share

Researchers in the United Kingdom (UK) have said taking vitamin D or omega-3 fatty acids has shown promising results in slowing biological ageing in animals.

The therapies previously tested in the DO-HEALTH study led by Heike BischoffFerrari are also associated with a slowing of the ageing process.

These showed that vitamin D and omega-3 fatty acids, as well as regular physical activity, reduce the risk of infections and falls, and prevent cancer and premature frailty.

However, it was unclear whether these measures would also work in humans. One scientific approach to making biological ageing measurable is the use of epigenetic clocks.

They record chemical modifications of the DNA molecule, known as methylation, and thus quantify the difference between biological and chronological ageing.

The DO-HEALTH study has now for the first time investigated how sensitively this molecular biological measurement method reacts to targeted treatment, reported the ‘MedicalNews.

