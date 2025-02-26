New Telegraph

Omega-3 Fatty Acids Supplement Could Combat Dementia –Experts

Scientists have said that they discovered omega-3 fatty acids, naturally found in oily fish, nuts and seeds but also available in capsules, helped combat dementia and motor neurone disease (MND) as well as boosted survival.

Results of the study are published in the journal ‘Nature Neuroscience’. In the study, scientists examined the brain cells of people with motor neurone disease (MND) and frontotemporal dementia, a form of the memory robbing disorder that typically strikes younger people.

They also experimented on fruit flies carrying a genetic mutation called C9orf72 which increases the risk of both conditions in humans Experts, led by the UK Dementia Research Institute and the University College London, found the insects with genes had lower levels of omega-3 fatty acids.

They then fed the flies fatty acid supplements and found this boosted their survival slightly. Scientists then took this one step further and injected fatty acids directly into the brain cells of the insects.

