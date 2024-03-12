Ombugadu Hails Mutfwang At 59th, Described Him As Leader Of Progress, Focus

The 2023 PDP Governorship Candidate in Nasarawa State, Rt. Hon. David Emmanuel Davematics Ombugadu has celebrated with the Plateau State Governor, Barr. Caleb Mutfwang at his 59th Birthday.

Ombugadu in a congratulatory message to Governor Mutfwang, described him as a leader who skillfully guides the journey of progress with finesse in Plateau State

“I want to extend my heartfelt felicitations to the distinguished maestro of governance, the Executive Governor of Plateau State, Barr. Caleb Manasseh Mutfwang, as he gracefully attains 59.

He prayed for good things to happen to the Governor his family, the state and the nation, and also prayed for him to overcome challenges and set new records in the State as a Leader of excellence.

“May the harmonious chords of success serenade your journey, and may the Divine Orchestrator, the Almighty God bless you perpetually.