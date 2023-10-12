Ombugadu Chides Gov Sule Over Comment On Tribunal Judges

…says comment poses threat to unity, cohesion in Nasarawa state

The People’s Democratic Party (PDP) governorship candidate in Nasarawa State, David Ombugadu has raised concerns over the comments made by Governor Abdullahi Sule on the state’s Election Petition Tribunal judges.

In a video that has gone viral, Sule in reaction to the verdict by the Election Petition Tribunal had alleged that two Christian judges conspired to remove him from office due to religious sentiments, during the 2023 Peace and Development Summit for Young University Students in Abuja.

However, Ombugadu who said the comments not only lack accuracy but also pose a threat to the unity and cohesion of Nasarawa state and the country in general, also noted that it does a disservice to the integrity and impartiality of the judicial system, and have no place in responsible and respectful political discourse.

In a statement signed by the director of Media and Publicity, David Ombugadu Campaign Organisation, Mike Omeri and made available to newsmen on Thursday in Abuja, Ombugadu said such statements from the governor were deeply regrettable.

The statement partly reads: “We deplore AA Sule’s comments, which seek to divide our society along religious lines. Such divisive statements are not only inaccurate but also harmful to the unity and harmony of our state and Nigeria in general.

“It is regrettable that AA Sule would make sweeping and unfounded claims regarding the religious affiliations of the tribunal judges who presided over the Nasarawa State election case. These remarks do a disservice to the integrity and impartiality of our judicial system, and they have no place in responsible and respectful political discourse.

“Nasarawa State is known for its rich diversity and the peaceful coexistence of people from various religious backgrounds. Our strength lies in our ability to live together in harmony, respecting one another’s beliefs, and working collectively towards the progress of our state. We must uphold these values and refrain from making statements that could undermine our shared heritage of unity.”

Ombugadu called on the governor to retract his statements and apologise for any offence caused by his remarks saying, “It is essential for our leaders to set an example of responsible leadership and to promote inclusivity, respect, and tolerance.”

When contacted for comment, the chief press secretary to the Nasarawa State governor, Ibrahim Adara, said the state government would officially respond to the claims when ready.