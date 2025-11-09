Ombre Lipstick Still Trending

The lip liner lipstick style of the 90s is back in trend as Ombre. Ombre means having two different colours that are monochromatic, blended to give double shade.

Ombre is usually a blend of light and a darker shade of lipstick. Ombre style of lip lining is different, bolder and has all shades of attraction written all over it.

Now, forget the colours and the tricky technical steps of achieving this lips and look at why Ombre lips is the must have in lip make up.

Call it vanity but every fashion girl wants a kissable looking lip. The female celebrities are not left out in this category. Ombre is the reason you cannot get you eyes off those lips.

It can transform any cracked lip into luscious and inviting. Ombre lips give you a mature and perfect look to any occasion.

Ombre lips can look awesome but if not done correctly, they can make you look very tacky. So make sure you get it right. Be inspired by the photographs below.