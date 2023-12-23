Omashola Ties Knot With Girlfriend

Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) reality TV star, Omashola officially ties the knot with his long-time girlfriend and the mother of his child, Brittany Malin.

A few days ago, the reality star took to his Instagram page to announce his impending wedding while sharing captivating pre-wedding photos, hinting at the forthcoming grand celebration.

The newly wedded groom, Omashola exuded joy in the vibrant images, accompanied by his adorable son and newly wedded bride.

The traditional wedding saw the attendance of numerous celebrities, especially his fellow Big Brother Naija alumni.

Mercy Eke became one of the groom’s men as she stole the spotlight with her bold fashion statement as she confidently rocked a striking male cultural outfit, showcasing her unique fashion flair.

As the wedding festivities unfolded, social media platforms were filled with glimpses of the joyous occasion, providing fans with an exclusive look into the celebration.

Watch the video below: