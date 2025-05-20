Omashola Oburoh, Wife Welcome Second Child

Share

Big Brother Naija (BBNaija), realityTv star, Omashola Oburoh, and his wife, Britnee Malin, have thrilled fans with the arrival of their second child.

New Telegraph reports that the couple welcomed their first child, a baby boy named Eyitemi, on February 11, 2022.

The arrival of the newest addition was announced by Omashola via an Instagram post.

The reality TV star expressed his love for his wife, announcing readiness for the upcoming arrival of their third child, citing inspiration from renowned singer Rihanna.

The post featured a baby bump photo and a sneak peek of the newborn, with Omashola playfully cutting the umbilical cord, although the baby’s gender remains undisclosed.

Sharing post, he captioned, he captioned; “My Wife, I go love you till night come, you don’t know what you got yourself into, Oya drop this one make you collect another one, go and ask Rihanna.God I am forever grateful ”.

Meanwhile, the post’s comment section has been inundated with congratulatory messages for the couple’s newest addition.

