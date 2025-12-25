Omam-Biyik Relives 1988 Morocco Glory, Tips Hosts For Afcon Success

Cameroon football legend François OmamBiyik said Africa Cup of Nations in Morocco holds special significance for him, having been part of the Indomitable Lions squad that lifted the trophy there in 1988.

The former forward, who later served as Cameroon’s deputy coach, featured at that historic tournament but saw his involvement cut short by injury.

Despite that setback, Omam-Biyik remains proud of a side defined by unity, resilience and belief — qualities he believes remain decisive for success in African football. “In 1988, I was part of the Cameroon national team that won the AFCON in Morocco,” Omam-Biyik told CAFOnline.com.

“Unfortunately, I wasn’t a key asset because I got injured. After just 20 minutes against Egypt, I could no longer use my left leg, so I ended up watching Cameroon’s victory from the stands.”

Although sidelined, the former striker recalls a fiercely contested tournament, particularly Cameroon’s tense semi-final encounter with hosts Morocco, where composure and collective strength proved decisive.