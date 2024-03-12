New Telegraph

Omah Lay Speaks On Relationship With Davido

Nigerian singer, Stanley Omah Didia, popularly known as Omah Lay, has finally broken his silence over his perception of Afrobeat singer, Davido about him.

Omah Lay made this known while reacting to Davido’s spinning his songs while driving popular American content creator, Kai Cenat around Lagos on Monday night.

Taking to his X handle on Tuesday, Omah Lay wrote; “I’ve always thought OBO (Davido) hated me!”

This is the first time Davido has been seen publicly promoting Omah Lay’s songs.

New Telegraph reports that Omah Lay is one of the few young Nigerian artists who is yet to secure a collaboration with Davido.

