Omah Lay Shoutout To Lady He Danced With During Concert

Nigerian singer, Omah Lay has given a shoutout to the female fan he danced with aggressively during a live concert on the European leg of his ‘Boy Alone Tour’ at the Eventim Apollo in London on Tuesday, February 20.

New Telegraph reports that Omah Lay caused controversies on social media after he invited a female fan who attended the concert with her boyfriend, to join him on stage during the rendition of his song ‘Bend You.’

However, in the video, it could be seen that Omah Lay and the female fan danced passionately in the presence of her boyfriend who came together with her to the show.

Despite the heavy backlash, Omah Lay seems unbothered as he sent a message to the fan, expressing his love for her.

In a video making the rounds on social media, British-Nigerian media personality, Shopsydoo, could be heard urging Omah Lay to give a shoutout to the female fan, who he identified as Fafa.

Shopsydoo: “Oga, give Fafa a shoutout, that’s your fan.”

Omah Lay: “Fafa, that’s her name? Fafa, I love you.”

Watch Video Below:

https://x.com/damiadenuga/status/1760944714298048653?s=46