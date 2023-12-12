Omah Lay Reveals His Only Regret In Life

Famous Nigerian singer, Stanley Omah Didia, better known as Omah Lay, has revealed his only regret in life.

Speaking in a recent interview with BBC, the “lo lo” crooner said he is proud of all the decisions he made from teenagehood, adding that they made him the man he is today.

However, he said the only thing he regretted was dating one of his ex-girlfriends, Bright.

He said, “What my present self will tell myself ten years ago, I will say, ‘I’m proud of you, bro. I’m proud of all the decisions you’re making right now.

“I’m proud of how hard you’re working right now because I know this whole thing didn’t start now.’

“It started a long time ago. I am 26, I started hustling when I was about 13. Yeah, I will say, ‘I’m proud of you. I’m proud of all the decisions you’ve made.

“Just keep doing it.’ I don’t think there is anything that I would have changed. Oh! I think one particular babe, her name is Bright. I would’ve dodged that babe. But it’s fine.”