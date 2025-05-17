Share

Nigerian singer, Omah Lay, was reportedly involved in an automobile accident with his Tesla Cybertruck, sparking concerns among fans.

Saturday Telegraph recalls that Omah Lay purchased the two Tesla Cybertrucks on November 11, 2024, which was shared by a car dealer on Instagram.

But the video circulating on social media revealed the severity of Omah Lay’s Tesla Cybertruck accident.

The video shows the luxurious vehicle being towed, with significant front damage.

However, Omah Lay’s current health status following the accident remains unknown, with his management team yet to break silence on the tragic incident.

However, Omah Lay has recently been in the headlines following his feature on ‘With You’, a song from Davido’s recent album release, 5ive.

