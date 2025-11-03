Nigerian Afrobeats singer, Omah Lay, has revealed he is not prepared to become a father but considers himself at peace in a state of emotional and spiritual elevation.

The Rivers State-born artist, born Stanley Omah Didia, made this known in a series of cryptic Snapchat posts on Monday, November 3.

He wrote: “I’m very much not ready to be a baby daddy, but I’m their father, their father in the highest, at peace in Heaven blowing clean Canada.”

He described a sense of detachment from life’s turbulence, stating that while events unfold around him, they rarely penetrate his inner calm.

“Everything happens, but nothing ever happens to me. I don’t expect you to understand, but…”, he added.

Omah Lay also admitted to missing a Yoruba woman he once had feelings for, noting that attraction often fades when relationships become overwhelming.

Currently without a romantic partner, the Holy Ghost singer said love and dating have lost their appeal.

“I miss my Yoruba girl bad, I like them, but when e too plenty e Dey turn me off. Yeah, I got no girls. It has become a boring activity of late,” he concluded.