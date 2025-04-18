Oma Mahmud Explores New Sound With ‘Awilo’

Share

After a two-year hiatus, Lagos-born genre-bender Oma Mahmud makes a bold return with “Awilo”, a dynamic new single that nods to the golden era of dancefloor anthems while pushing boundaries in true alté fashion.

Fusing his signature blend of hip-hop, rock, and Afrobeats, Oma delivers a vibrant, bass-heavy homage to Congolese legend Awilo Longomba, whose sound defined a generation of movement and rhythm.

“Awilo” is more than a comeback, it’s a statement: a vibrant, multilingual (English, Pidgin, French) celebration of legacy, groove, and global influence.

From the slick production to the bold rhythmic choices, this is Oma in full form- experimental, intentional, and always one beat ahead.

Share