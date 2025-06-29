Oma Jay, Zikel Cosmetics Launch New Skin Care Range

Nigeria’s Beauty brand , Zikel Cosmetics, in collaboration with Oma Jay recently held a two in one launch for their latest skin care range and concealer, Butter Melt Conceal.

At a well attended launch party by beauty stakeholders and social media influencers, The Founder and CEO of Zikel cosmetics, Ezike Kelvin Chinedu, said there is no better time than now to unveil Zikel Skin Care range, which is specifically made in Korea.

He noted that Zikel cosmetics would be among the first in Nigeria to produce skin care products in South Korea, an achievement worth celebrating in the industry.

Explaining why he placed a lot of emphasis on the fact that the new skin care range by Zikel are made in South Korea, Ezike explained that South Korea is the mother of all skin care because they are known to have the best skin care products in the world because of their expertise in that field and their unique glass skin which women around the world love.

The Zikel Skin range, which are said to be anti-aging cream has six products, which are Vitamin C serum, snail cream, Vitamin E, to name a few. “They are formulated to help get rid of blemishes, dark spots and give women the youthful glow they crave,” he said.

Also speaking at the launch, Beauty content creator and influencer, Oma Jay Nneji, who also unveiled her special formula concealer was excited to introduce to women her Butter melt concealer with eleven shades.

Oma Jay who has been a makeup artiste for many years said that the Butter melt concealer is a cream concealer, made for women of colour to help cover blemishes, highlight the face and generally enhance women’s beauty.

“We have been working on this concealer for over two years. Testing different formular on different skin types to get it right. We didn’t want it to be a product that would fight other products. We wanted it to blend with wide range of products. We came out with a formula that works so well. It has 11 shades, from light shades, to medium, to very dark shades. It is a concealer that can be worn as a foundation all over the face ” she said.

Oma Jay, who has been a critic for other makeup brands said she is excited to hear how other critics would review her concealer like she has done for other brands in the past.